Smoke alarm saves family from apartment fire in Phoenix, 11 people displaced

By Arizona’s Family Digital News Staff

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A working smoke detector alerted a west Phoenix family to a fire in their apartment early Wednesday morning. While no injuries were reported, 11 people have to find other places to stay.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Casa Verde Apartments at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. More than two dozen firefighters responded, some of whom went door to door to evacuate neighbors.

Crews contained the flames to the second-floor apartment where it started, but smoke damage affected nearby units. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Safety experts all over the country say the best thing you can do to protect your family from a fire at home is have a working smoke alarm and an escape plan.

