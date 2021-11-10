Michigan veteran wants to open camp for wounded comrades

By Collette Stinger

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Douglas Szczepanski Jr. was living out his dream serving in the Michigan Army National Guard.

He’s a proud patriot, devoted to his military brothers at any cost, and ready at all times to serve.

“That’s what a serving combat soldier wants to do. Go right back in with his brothers and serve alongside them and continue the mission,” Szczepanski said.

His mission in 2005 was as his company commander’s gunner in Operation Iraqi Freedom. His task was controlling traffic while always staying on high alert. Until one day… Szczepanski explained what happened next.

“We’re driving along and it comes out of nowhere. I turn around and I spun around. This car bomber was inches away from me, and it exploded,” he said.

It was at that moment when a suicide bomber blew himself up right in front of Szczepanski. His life changed forever. He remembers that day all too well.

“That day when the car bomb blew apart my face and my hands, it blew apart my world. I started to hyperventilate. I started looking for my hands and my face. The reason I couldn’t feel it there was because it was blown open. I started praying,” he said.

And he’s still praying. Every chance he gets. Prayer was Szczepanski’s saving grace, his salvation as he recovered from a traumatic brain injury, losing his left eye, ear and thumb. He also endured first, second and third-degree burns all over his body.

“I was hanging on by a thread,” Szczepanski said.

Hanging on, but never losing hope or faith. He decided he was going to make it.

“You have to decide you’re going to keep fighting; that you’re going to get up again; that you’re going to press forward; that you’re not going to be defeated,” he said.

Szczepanski was never defeated. Defeated is a word his wife Alyssa likes to change to overcome.

“His face and physical wounds are very evident. People can see those things and so when I look at him, I see those and what he’s overcome. Then I also look at our marriage, young children, and realize we’ve overcome a lot,” she said.

Szczepanski said it wasn’t luck that helped him overcome, or saved his life. It was divine intervention because God had a purpose for his life.

Now Szczepanski has a message only he can deliver.

“That no matter what they’re going through, no matter what kind of car bomb explodes in your life, you can overcome it. You can make it! Don’t give up! Most importantly, trust the Lord,” he said.

Szczepanski is now on a mission to open up a camp for combat and wounded vets and their families. They’ll enjoy food, games, swimming, and emotional and spiritual enrichment. His goal is to have it up and running by August 2022.

