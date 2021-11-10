Christmas Village security guard charged for fatally shooting man in Philadelphia’s Love Park

By Web Staff and Katherine Scott

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A security guard for the Christmas Village exhibit at Love Park in Center City Philadelphia has been charged with fatally shooting a man, police say.

Police announced Wednesday 43-year-old Gregory Thomas Sr. has been charged with murder and related offenses.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, was walking around the park with a blue backpack about an hour before the shooting.

According to police, the suspect was working security when he became involved in a “disturbance” with the 29-year-old victim.

Moments later, police say, Thomas walked to a 2007 Jeep and retrieved a duffle bag.

Police say Thomas then pulled a gun from the bag and shot the victim multiple times. He then fled the scene in the Jeep.

At 8:46 p.m., officers from the 9th District working on a construction detail at 15th and Arch streets were notified of the shooting inside Love Park.

Once on the scene, they found the 29-year-old victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers took him to Jefferson University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video from the scene.

Police say around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, the operations supervisor of the security company that employed Thomas was able to get in contact with him.

The operations supervisor took Thomas to police headquarters where he was arrested and charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.