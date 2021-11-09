Gov. details efforts to diversify CT’s teacher workforce

By ROB POLANSKY

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Efforts are underway to diversify Connecticut’s teacher workforce.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials highlighted those efforts during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Northend Elementary School in New Britain.

Lamont discussed his administration’s ongoing initiatives to recruit more teachers of color into classrooms in public schools throughout the state.

He was joined by Rep. Jahana Hayes, state Sen. Doug McCrory, and other state and local officials.

