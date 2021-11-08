Mom warns of bounce house dangers

By Monica Garcia, Jessica Goodman

PHOENIX (KPHO) — A Phoenix mother is warning other parents about the dangers that come with bounce houses and bounce pads, especially at local events and festivals, after her little girl was trampled in one.

This is the time of year when the weather is nice, and many outdoor festivals are happening around the Valley, including kids’ play areas which often feature bounce houses. A Phoenix mother and first responder, Tamara Rivero, is warning parents about the potential dangers of inflatable bounce pads and bounce houses at these festivals or events at backyard birthday parties after her daughter, Scarlet, was trampled by older children.

“She was bouncing; she was two feet away from us, and these older girls cutting across just happened to run right next to her running over and stepping on her,” says Rivero. They took her to the emergency room and learned that she had broken her tibia.

She will be in a cast for a few weeks, but doctors have told Rivero that they are worried it may end up slowing the growth of that one leg. She hopes her story will serve as a reminder to parents not to be so trusting when it comes to kid’s play areas— and she also would like parents of older children to remind them to be mindful of little ones around them.

According to the Child Injury Prevention Alliance, the number of injuries that come from inflatable bounce pads and houses continues to rise, with more than 30 children injured every day and has led to about 4,000 emergency room visits a year in the United States.

“You’re taking a huge risk, especially with bigger kids not paying attention to little ones. You know we thought we were being safe; we were right there with her surrounded by kids her age, and then in a split second now her little leg is broken,” Rivero said

