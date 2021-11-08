Family urges susect in toddler’s death to surrender

By Cornell Barnard

FREMONT, California (KGO) — The family of a Fremont toddler is heartbroken, a day after 23-month old Jasper Wu lost his life. The CHP says he was likely killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 in Oakland, while sitting in backseat of his mother’s car.

There is shock and sadness about an innocent life lost across the Bay Area, while police search for suspects.

“It’s just so devastating, so sad,” said Lucy Tovar.

There was shock and disbelief over the sudden death of Fremont toddler, Jasper Wu. His family’s neighbor, Lucy Tovar was stunned to hear the sad news.

“I just can’t believe it. I see the family in front of the house with kids and their mom,” said Tovar.

Relatives say, the 23-month-old was asleep in his car seat riding in his mother’s white Lexus on southbound 880 in Oakland when the car was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.

Little Jasper was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital suffering from a head wound where he died from his injuries.

Dashcam video taken after the shooting, shows police on the freeway investigating the chaotic scene.

“We heard it was a shooting, an hour later we heard a child was involved it’s just heartbreaking,” said Mike, a motorist.

The CHP says the child was likely caught in the crossfire of a freeway gunfight saying in a statement:

“Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet.”

The family was too upset to be interviewed but told us off camera, they want those responsible to surrender.

Oakland City Council member Noel Gallo was outraged over an innocent life lost.

“The reality is, this is insanity. I see it everyday, gang activity has risen, especially when it comes to little ones, someone’s family member, it’s unacceptable,” said Gallo.

The CHP is requesting tips from the public to help catch those involved in the gunfight, while a East Bay family mourns the unthinkable loss of an energetic little boy with a big smile.

