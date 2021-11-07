Benefit fishing tournament for child with leukemia

By Web Staff

OIL CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Blue skies isn’t always the best for fishing, but that didn’t stop anglers from hitting Caddo Lake for a great cause on Saturday.

Jasper Fud McCormick, 5, is dealing with leukemia and couldn’t attend the event that was held for him. Anglers and the community showed up to Caddo Lake and Earl G. Williams in Oil City to help the brave, young fighter and his family. The tournament’s organizer and Jasper’s grandparents were completely shocked by the amount of money raised. The tournament raised a total of over $34,000.

