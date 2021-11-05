Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour due to snow plow driver shortage

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — There is a shortage of snow plow drivers in towns across Massachusetts, and some are now offering to pay big bucks this winter.

Last year, a shortage of plow drivers meant some major roads were not completely cleared. In order to get ahead of the problem, several communities are offering big pay incentives for those who have their own trucks.

Watertown is offering hourly rates up to $200 for anyone that has their commercial driver’s license.

Both Worcester and Lowell are offering rates as high as $155 per hour.

Chelmsford and Sandwich have hourly rates as high as $135.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.