Honolulu police officer helps save baby who stopped breathing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Honolulu Police officer is being hailed a hero, after his quick action helped save the life of a 10-month-old baby over the weekend.

HPD officer Dean Terakawa, assigned to District 7 in East Honolulu, said he was at the Hawaii Kai substation on Saturday evening, when noticed a truck pull in to the parking lot.

“The parents came out holding a baby and told me that their baby wasn’t breathing,” Terakawa explained. “The baby was hot, had a high fever, and looked like it was going in and out of seizures, mini seizures.”

Officer Terakawa didn’t hesitate to jump into action, immediately alerting the paramedics.

“Baby started turning blue, so I said give me baby. I put him in the back of my truck and just started giving him mouth to mouth.”

After about ten puffs, the baby came to.

“The color came back. Baby still had difficulty breathing but at least baby was breathing on its own. It’s all about saving the baby, yeah.”

Terakawa was once on the other end of a similar scare.

“I know exactly what those parents are going through,” said Terakawa. “When my youngest was small, 17 and a half years ago, the same thing happened to her. She had a high fever, stopped breathing, and had a seizure. So, I knew exactly what the parents were feeling.”

He said he’s just glad he was at the right place, at the right time.

“I’m just doing my job.” laughed Terakawa.

HPD said paramedics treated and transported the infant to a hospital in stable condition.

