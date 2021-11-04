Arizona restaurant closes for a day to give free food to first responders

By Whitney Clark

CHANDLER, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Tacos, burritos, and so much more! The food was free on Wednesday for police officers, firefighters and first responders at Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara in Chandler. “This is our way to show them that we appreciate what they are doing,” said owner Alvaro Medina. “Because they have been doing it every day and most of us don’t pay attention to that.”

The restaurant was closed to the public on Wednesday. “We’re super appreciative of the simple fact that they’re going out of their way to recognize us and support us,” said Detective Eve Zermeño with Chandler Police.

All the food was free.

For breakfast, lunch and dinner, those on the front lines had a meal on the house as a way to thank all of the city departments. Even the mayor was there to honor first responders. “We just had our bond results from yesterday and our community clearly supports our police and fire and our city,” said Mayor Kevin Hartke.

