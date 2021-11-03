Oklahoma trooper, semi-truck driver escape close call on turnpike

By KOCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BRISTOW, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a semi-truck driver escaped a close call last week after another driver traveling too fast on wet roads almost hit them on the Turner Turnpike near Bristow.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Richard Losurdo was working multiple crashes on the Turner Turnpike west of Bristow during a rainy day Wednesday. He had just given a semi-truck driver his paperwork back when, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, Losurdo said he heard what sounded like a freight train.

A semi-truck, which officials said was traveling too fast in the fast lane, slid over to the right shoulder and into another semi-truck. A video posted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Losurdo and the other truck driver running to safety on the side of the road.

“We are grateful our trooper and this truck driver were not injured in this close call,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on social media. “Another good reminder to slow down and pay attention when you see flashing lights on the side of the road.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.