Kayaker gets sucked into underwater hole in Georgia river

By Iyani Hughes

RABUN COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A man reportedly had a near-death experience while kayaking a Georgia river on Halloween.

According to his brother Chris Mullins’ Facebook post, the brother got stuck in a hole under water at Bull Sluice stream and was finally sucked down through it and flushed out below.

He cautioned viewers when watching this video, “Not for the faint of heart. Must watch till end.”

He said his brother did make it out alive and is well but he is cautioning future kayakers.

