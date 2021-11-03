Former teacher sentenced for stalking young girl

By JACKSON HICKS

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — A former Olathe teacher has been sentenced to one year behind bars for stalking a minor.

James Loganbill was arrested in June 2020 on first-degree reckless stalking. On Wednesday, he was sentence to 12 months in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

According to court documents, the mother of a student alerted school authorities about Loganbill taking pictures of girls’ backsides.

When detectives interviewed Loganbill, he told them that he had taken pictures and videos of the girl that were of her backside. He told detectives she “routinely wore black tights and looked attractive.” He said he knew what he did was “dumb, just dumb.”

Police found over 200 pictures and 31 videos on his devices of a student. In some of those videos, according to court documents, Loganbill was clearly following her with the camera.

Loganbill will be transferred to the Johnson County Department of Corrections for his jail term.

