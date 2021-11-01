Woman caught watching movie while driving

By Gage Goulding

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A woman driving down Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers was caught with her eyes glued to a movie playing on her phone. The woman was focusing on the flick instead of traffic.

The Fort Myers driver was caught on camera with her phone mounted on the steering wheel, so she wouldn’t miss the big moment in the movie. However, what she was missing is the road ahead.

“That is very much so an accident waiting to happen,” said Jakeim Howard of Fort Myers.

She was so focused on the feature film, she didn’t realize the phone out the window filming her.

“You’re driving a deadly weapon on the road, every day,” Patricia Nocera of Cape Coral said. “There’s no excuse not to pay attention to what you’re doing. You could kill somebody with this car.”

Florida law said using a phone is illegal when driving. If caught, you could face a noncriminal traffic citation.

Nocera thinks that might not be enough.

“You got to raise that to $2,000,” she said. “Maybe people will stop texting and driving and watching movies.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.