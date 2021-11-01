Trick-or-treater struck and killed by car

By Iyani Hughes

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A young boy was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta while trick-or-treating Sunday night.

Around 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle call on Memorial Drive SE.

When they arrived, officers located a boy who was hit by a vehicle.

The child was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Our crew at the location said there is candy on the ground near the scene.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.