Coyote and bobcat caught on camera

By Victoria Costa

SANIBEL, Florida (WBBH) — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) campus game cameras caught activity from a coyote and bobcat.

Coyotes have 11 different vocalizations which they use to communicate with each other, according to CROW. A pair of coyotes can sound like a large group due to their variety of vocalizations.

Bobcats and coyotes are SWFL’s most populous and large mammalian predators. They have important ecological roles regulating small mammal populations and boosting species diversity. Predators remove old, sick, injured prey. Without the predators to control populations and alter feeding behavior, prey species would quickly degrade and over-run habitats, CROW states.

It is true that bobcats and coyotes are generally shy animals who avoid humans. However, humans may unknowingly invite dangerous encounters with them. Be sure to keep your dogs on leashes, keep your cats indoors, and feed your pets indoors.

