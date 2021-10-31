South County residents talk with police, prosecutors about crime prevention

By Web Staff

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Residents, police and prosecutors discussed crime prevention in South County Saturday; the discussion came amid a recent rise in car and garage break-ins in the area.

Around 100 residents showed up to the crime prevention meeting at Bernard Middle School. State leaders, including representative Jim Murphy, Michael O’Donnell as well as St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell attended. Police say there is no way to know when individuals will strike a car or home, which is why their biggest message Saturday was for people to keep cars locked at all times when parked outside and to never leave a gun or garage door opener inside the car.

“I think that they learned a lot about the fact that they need to lock their car doors and not keep any personal belongings inside the car, which is what makes them attractive,” said Captain James J. Schneider with the South County Precinct.

Armed break-ins have become more common in many parts of the St. Louis area, including Sunset Hills, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Florissant and other areas of St. Louis and Jefferson Counties.

