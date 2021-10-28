Mid-Michigan residents rally against Ajax plant

By Lauren Schott

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Activists traveled to Lansing on Wednesday to lead a mock funeral procession on the steps of the Capitol building.

Mid-Michigan residents who attended the rally hope to prevent construction of an Ajax Materials Corporation’s asphalt plant by demanding the State deny them the necessary air quality permit they would need to begin construction.

They carried mini coffins that read, “RIP air quality” to symbolize the death of clean air.

Outrage over air pollution concerns began when it was announced the asphalt plant would be built across the street from Flint’s largest low-income public housing complex.

Nearly 4,000 Flint residents signed the petition delivered to the Capitol.

Following Wednesday’s protest and other public outcry, it was announced the decision date for Ajax’s permit determination will be pushed back to Nov. 15.

