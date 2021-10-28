110 costumes delivered to Winnie Palmer’s tiniest patients thanks to Orlando teen

By Raquel Ciampi

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — One hundred and ten handmade superhero capes were donated to the tiniest of patients at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital.

Rachel Maretsky, an 11th grader at an Orlando high school, has been crafting the tiny costumes for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit for the last five years.

Babies received one of five designs that Rachel cut and glued together, including Superman, Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman and a cape for the Incredibles.

A family who received a cape for their twins in 2017 connected with Rachel afterward and have since met up for annual Halloween/Birthday photos with the original costumes.

Families of patients and staff hope Rachel will continue the tradition once again to finish out her senior year.

