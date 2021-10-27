Business is booming for woman who opened luxury chocolate shop during pandemic

By Rachel Holt

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Liron Gal’s house in Needham looks a little different these days. A room that used to be a home office is now a chocolate lab.

“Right now I have about 300 pounds of chocolates in my house,” said Gal.

The mom of two quit her job in software in January to follow her true passion.

“Last year I found myself with a lot of extra time at home. I just started making more. I said, hey why don’t we start selling this a bit and it just took off from there,” said Gal.

Ever since she’s been running her business ChocAllure, a luxury chocolate shop selling handcrafted gourmet treats, full-time.

“The community here has been so supportive and so amazing. I have a lot of people just wanting to support a Needham resident opening up this business,” said Gal.

Her family is supportive too, and as you can imagine, more than willing to offer input about each new flavor.

“My husband is the chief chocolate taster so he probably likes me more now, and my kids are very happy,” Gal said with a laugh.

She told WBZ-TV these days as she’s making treats for the holidays, she’s fulfilling about 1,000 orders a week from her lab, and she’s never been busier.

“Every day I think I’m so lucky now to be doing what I love and just so fulfilled. So that’s my wow moment. I finally fulfilled my dream,” said Gal.

Gal offers free Needham pickup or free delivery/shipping in certain areas for orders over $120.

For more information about ChocAllure, visit: choc-allure.com.

