Shaq donates hoops court to neighborhood

By Alec Newboles

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Saturday, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal unveiled two refurbished courts at the Doolittle Complex in the West Valley.

The $200,000 Shaq Courts at Doolittle, located near Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street, are part of a nationwide program that refurbishes basketball courts in neighborhoods across the country. They were resurfaced and fitted with new shade structures, seats, and an electronic scoreboard.

Shaq himself was on hand to unveil them, along with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

After the ceremony, the courts were broken in with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

“I think today’s event is really nice because you get to show off your basketball skills to an ex pro athlete. It’s really cool,” said Azariah Boxlui, a player for the Las Vegas Fever, which was the only all-girl team to make the tournament.

Other Fever players added that the tournament itself was a great chance to show the male teams their skills on the court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.