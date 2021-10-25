Man shot, killed, in dispute over luxury car

By Tori Cooper

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man, believed to be in his mid 30s, is dead following a shooting at Amsterdam Walk that began as an argument involving a luxury car.

It happened at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta police say some sort of altercation took place after someone was reportedly leaning on the victim’s orange Jaguar.

Shortly after, the car’s owner suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooter has not been arrested at this time.

Neighboring businesses told CBS46 they recently stepped up security measures due to a rise in crime in the area.

“In the past couple of months we have had a couple of vehicle break-ins so we decided to install security cameras in the front and back,” said Johnathan Carter, an employee of Toll Brothers, located in the shopping area.

Other businesses also noted the crime issues, but said they’re hopeful their cameras will help detectives track down a suspect.

In 2017, a similar shooting rocked residents near Amsterdam Walk. Now, some business owners say they hope added security could deter these acts of violence.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

