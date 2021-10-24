Hundreds of bikers show up for Alex’s Ride; thousands raised for boy hurt in lawnmower accident in Wisconsin

By Frank Stealy

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — More than a month later, 6-year-old Alex Hook is still recovering after a hunk of metal flew from under a lawn mower into his skull. Saturday, Oct. 23, bikers from across the region came together to support him and his family.

Organizers of Alex’s Ride said hundreds of bikers, and hundreds of more people, came out to participate, stopping along at places like Hawg Haven for raffles, silent auctions and more, with proceeds going towards his recovery.

“I wanted to find a way to help out and this is the best way I know is bringing the motorcycle community together and especially for kids. We as you can see, we roll out,” said Justin Guerrero, organizer of the ride.

He said they had at least 300 riders, raising at least $5,000, probably more.

They stopped at bars like Bender’s Bar and Grill in Silverlake, for comradery, food, drinks and fun.

Everyone who came out had been impacted by Alex’s story.

“Just being in the playground and something tragic like that happens, it’s terrible,” said Kim Rose who came out to support Alex.

The biking community came together, even stopping to give Alex and his brother their own bike vests.

“To come together, people that don’t even know the family is unbelievable,” said Rose.

Back at Bender’s Bar and Grill, owner Mark Rogers said he hopes this gets more people aware.

“Brain injuries are something that’s unexplained right now and they’re still doing a lot of research so if anything I would love to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries because it does affect a lot of things in life,” said Rogers.

Alex’s family are grateful for the support.

“Really the community at large because my family couldn’t have gotten through the emotional part of this without everyone’s support, and certainly the financial part of this is a huge help to my sister and her whole family,” said Michelle Koertgen, Alex Hook’s Aunt and Godmother.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.