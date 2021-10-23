Woman writes book a year after battling Covid, giving birth in a coma

By Kandra Kent

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — For mother of two, Angela Primachenko, life one and a half years into the pandemic is pretty good, considering that back when her toddler was born, nobody knew if the Vancouver woman would live to meet her youngest daughter.

On her phone, Primachenko has photos of herself hooked up to all kinds of machines and wires in the hospital in April 2020.

Then, at 27, Primachenko was fighting for her life after she fell ill with COVID-19 while nearly 34 weeks pregnant.

She was induced at Legacy Salmon Creek and gave birth while in a coma.

Nearly a week postpartum, Angela turned a corner, improving and waking up to realize she now had a daughter named Ava.

“They told me she was intubated just a few floors above me, and I just remember feeling so guilty, because of me she’s sick,” Primachenko said.

But little Ava would be just fine, and it was a miracle story for the former respiratory therapist who worked in the same hospital where she battled the virus.

But some of Primachenko’s darkest days came after the happy day that she was released from the hospital.

Suddenly, Angela had to recover with a premature newborn and a busy 10-month-old.

“On top of that I had to deal with post-intubation,” Primachenko said. “I lost a lot of muscle. I couldn’t walk, my husband had to help me shower, I had no strength.”

Primachenko added, “I think my lowest moment, at one point, I was exhausted — probably hadn’t slept for like three days — Ava was just yelling, and I remember thinking to myself it would have been easier if I didn’t survive COVID.”

It was just a fleeting thought but Angela said it was a reality check.

“That for me was a moment where I chose to be like enough is enough I’m going to get help,” Primachenko said.

And that’s why Angela is sharing her story again, not just with FOX 12 , but the world.

She wrote a book called ‘Breath of Life.’

Fittingly, the title is the meaning of Ava’s name.

For Angela, the memoir is part of her healing journey to recover both physically and mentally from the traumatic ordeal.

“It was freeing myself of this expectation that I need to be strong at all times,” Primachenko said. “And having the strength to be able to be weak and to say, ‘Hey, I need help.’”

Her hope is that by sharing her story, she can inspire others to make it through tough times and she offers tools to cope with hardship.

“My greatest desire is that every person can just be the healthiest version of themselves,” Primachenko said.

Primachenko’s book is available on Amazon.

