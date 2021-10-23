murder victim’s sister talks about emotional toll of losing her brother

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson

Clare County, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman is grieving for her brother after he was one of the four victims killed Wednesday in Clare County.

The suspect is 54-year-old Judy Boyer who investigators say had a hit list of other potential targets. Boyer and an accused accomplice were arraigned Friday on felony charges.

Wrae Bacon said her brother Wade was helping an elderly friend when he was ambushed on Wednesday.

“He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bacon said. “My brother and Zach were inside at the kitchen table when she came in and shot him in the face twice.”

Wade and his friend Zachary Salmenin were two of the four people murdered at a home in Clare County’s Grant Township. Investigators believe all were shot by Boyer.

The two others murdered were Boyer’s father and sister, Henry and Patricia Boyer. Bacon said her brother was still alive when the carnage was discovered and was rushed to the emergency room in Midland.

“She shot him through the face with the first bullet and just mangled him. His entire face on the right side was just obliterated. The second bullet went through his brain stem, so he had no brain function by the time we got there,” Bacon said.

The situation was very surreal for Bacon. She works at the Midland Hospital in Neuro Truama.

“I take care of patients like him all the time. Never thought I would be on this end,” Bacon said.

His sister said he was always lending a hand. On Wednesday, she said Wade was helping Henry Boyer by building him a stove.

“It’s just the kind of person he was. So, it’s fitting that that’s what he was doing was helping him get ready for the winter,” Bacon said.

Boyer is facing eight felony charges including first-degree murder. She is in jail on a $1 million bond.

“She caused so much hurt and so much pain to so many people’s lives. She made the world a darker place with her actions. I just can’t believe anyone can be so evil,” Bacon said.

Authorities said Boyer had an accomplice, accusing Ryan Beatty of helping hide her and the gun used in the killings.

He is charged with accessory after the fact.

“There’s not a prison sentence long enough to make this right. No amount of time can bring my brother back. Please hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight. Because if I could do anything it would be give my brother one more hug,” Bacon said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

