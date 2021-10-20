North Carolina man creates program to help inmates with mental health, job training

By Louie Tran

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A North Carolina man created a program that aims to help inmates with their mental health, and transition into a positive life.

Dwayne Lester, Jr. created Tic Toc (The Inside Connection for family members and friends, The Outside Connection for the residents) Innovations, LLC in 2013. The program’s mission is to “offer a program to correctional facilities that allow the residents to have a second chance through our mentorship and job placement training program.”

Lester said the idea sparked when he was first arrested after getting dozens of parking and speeding tickets, and when his brother was arrested.

“I felt like an animal,” Lester described his experience. “I felt like I had no rights, and I felt confined to the point where there was nothing I was going to be able to do… Makes me feel helpless or hopeless to him (brother), not to be able to do anything for him.”

Lester said the program is currently being used at a correctional facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He said it’s made up of many people who have been arrested, and understand what it’s like to be inside a detention/correctional facility. He said this allows them to create a program that works, while understanding what may not work. He said leaders of the program also ask the public and current inmates for feedback to ensure the program is constantly evolving, and addressing the community’s needs.

“Listening to the public. Listening to inmates,” he shared. “A lot of our services are driven by inmates’ opinions. This is what works. That is what works. That doesn’t work. Worst part is creating a program for an experience they never had.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He said the program focuses on the following key services:

Mental health Job training Connecting families with loved ones inside a facility Lester added mental illness is one of many reasons an inmate commits a crime, and it cannot be ignored. He said the program works with outside mental health agencies to help the inmates understand their emotions, what triggers them, and how they can manage their emotional concerns and heal from them.

“You can give an individual a car, clothes, money. You can give them all the necessities to survive, but the mental health piece is the most important and essential,” Lester said.

He added, “it (mental health) is the root cause of many crimes and activities because there is something I felt I had to do by the thought. It’s that mental health. It has to be under control. It has to be treated. It cannot be ignored.”

The program also provides training classes where inmates can learn a new trade-skillset, Lester shared.

He said the program also has a user-friendly application within its website that allows families to write an electronic letter to their loved ones inside a facility. The facility will then share the electronic message or print it. This allows families to connect with their loved ones in an easy way, while keeping out drugs that are hidden inside physical letters, Letter said.

“It’s a service that we’re trying to implement for society who lost the way of care,” said Lester.

Lester told WXII 12 News that he hopes his program can help everyone, not just the inmates, but their loved ones as well.

“The babies, the children. I’m hopeful that next generation will be able to reap the benefits of Tic Toc Innovations of helping their parents, older brother, their sister or their uncle, and lessens the re-entry rate for repeat offenders… I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to change lives generationally.”

WXII 12 News also talked with Troy Graves, who participated in the program, on the phone to better understand how the program impacted him. He shared the following statement:

“Dwayne Lester is a type of person who go far and beyond to help people in need. His believes are about giving people second chances and a Opportunity to Succeed in life. As for me he has help me with great Opportunities in my Life,” Graves said. “Tic-toc innovation is a program that is need. It help people get focus on the positive thing in life. Such as employment and education.”

WXII 12 News also reached out and talked with Estella D. Patterson, Raleigh Chief of Police, who has been talking with Lester about his program. She sent the following statement:

“I met with Mr. and Mrs. Lester earlier this year and was thoroughly impressed with their commitment to provide services to one of our most vulnerable populations. Those being released from incarceration often lack reliable and reputable services. Tic Toc Innovations provides such services. They are a blessing to the community!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.