Man nabbed for allegedly stealing SUV with teen inside

By WTVD Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) — A 20-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside late Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tryon Road and Gorman Street.

The car was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store and a 14-year-old girl was inside at the time.

She was able to jump out of the car in a nearby neighborhood and was returned to her family.

Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and tried to stop the driver, who has been identified as Morteza Zakeri.

That’s when authorities say Zakeri led them on a chase ending on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

He jumped from the car and ran off, police said, but was eventually taken into custody.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.