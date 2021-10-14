Wisconsin home turns into a creepy clown circus for Halloween

CNN - Regional

By Mike Curkov

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A&J’S Halloween House is back for 2021 with a new, creepy theme. The home at 2943 S. Clement Ave in Milwaukee is decorated in a creepy, clown circus theme this year.

Andy and Jamie go all out decorating their home every year. Last year, they had an impressive Ghostbusters theme.

The clowns and kids in the display really come to life at night.

It is free to visit and take photos but Andy and Jamie also take donations for Pathfinders, which is an organization helping Milwaukee youth in crisis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.