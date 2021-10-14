Portland police: Anarchists damage businesses in downtown Portland; damage in excess of $500K

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A group of around 100 “anarchists” caused more than $500,000 worth of damage to businesses and government buildings in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The destruction happened at a memorial of sorts for Sean Kealiher, an anti-fascist activist who was struck and killed by an SUV after leaving a left-wing hangout on October 12, 2019. Police say the SUV crashed into a commercial building and then gunshots were fired at the vehicle. There have been no arrests in connection with his death.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to reports that a group had gathered in the area of Chapman Square Park, and some were blocking Southwest 3rd Avenue. Some fencing from the park was used to barricade the street. Some illegal aerial fireworks were set off, as well as graffiti to buildings. At about 10 p.m., the group began to march.

Within 10 minutes, police say people broke numerous windows and bank ATMs. The group also began to light garbage cans and dumpsters on fire in the street.

When police arrived, they ordered the crowd to disperse. Some group members laid down in front of police vehicles to try and stop police from intervening.

Police believe some people involved in criminal activity were changing clothes as they were moving in order to make it harder to identify them. Two unexploded illegal fireworks were recovered along the march route. The group had largely dispersed by 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made yet. At this point the damage is believed to be in excess of $500,000. There were 35 separate locations that were targeted, including banks, retail stores, coffee shops, and government buildings.

