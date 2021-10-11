Pregnant mom of 2 found dead, cops probe as homicide

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A homicide investigation is underway in Racine after police found a 31-year-old woman dead.

Family identifying the woman as Vanessa Anderson. They say she was 9-months pregnant with a baby girl.

She was expected to have C-section Mon. Oct. 18.

Racine police say Anderson was found dead in an apartment near St. Patrick Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday, Oct. 8, shortly after 5 p.m.

“She was one of kind, she was her own individual, she was exactly the way she was suppose to be,” said Vanessa’s sister, LaShunda Anderson.

Anderson leaves behind a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. The family says both are drowning in pain.

“It hurt hearing that her mother was murdered,” LaShunda said.

Anderson comes from a tight-knit family. She was the youngest of her mother’s children.

“Vanessa is very much loved with the rest of our siblings, going to always be loved, won’t nothing change,” Evelyn Anderson. She is also Vanessa’s sister.

The cause of death is currently unknown and an autopsy is forthcoming, police say.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

A GoFundMe for Anderson’s funeral and other expenses has been set up by family.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

