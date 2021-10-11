Firefighters perform aerial rescue to get injured man off roof

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man needed to be rescued from the roof of a home in Rocky Hill on Friday.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the man suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

The man was found on top of a side entry roof to the single-family home.

Firefighters said they couldn’t get him down a ladder in the man’s state.

So, they mounted an aerial rescue using a crane. They placed the patient in a stokes basket for stabilization.

The rescue took about 12 minutes, firefighters said.

“This was an intense, low frequency-high risk operation, where the each member’s training allowed all involved to safely complete the rescue,” said Douglas Clarke, public relations officer, Rocky Hill Fire Department.

