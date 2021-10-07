Woman’s car stolen twice in one month

CNN - Regional

By Jordan Hatfield

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — On the morning of September 15, South Bend resident Rachelle Marshman woke up to find her car gone.

“It’s gone,” she remembered thinking. “I’ve got to call the police.”

Surveillance video shows two men and a woman walking down the street to Marshman’s car the night it was stolen.

The suspects ditched it on Indiana Avenue, after tossing Marshman’s belongings into some nearby bushes.

“When the police called me to tell me that my car had been found, I had to go and literally pick everything out myself and put it back in the car,” she said. “It was pretty degrading and violating.”

About two weeks later, Marshman’s car was stolen again. Police found it later that day, in front of King Gyros on Lincolnway West, but the inside was trashed.

“The windows were down. We looked inside. It smelled like drugs, horribly,” said Marshman. “There were ashes, dirty underwear, food. It was completely trashed on the inside.”

She is certain the car was locked both times, but the car managed to be stolen anyway.

And it’s not just happening to her- someone stole her neighbor’s car in July.

With this happening multiple times in less than a month, Marshman is worried that the south side of town is becoming a target for car-jackers.

“It just makes my anxiety awful,” she said. “I don’t want that car anymore and I’m scared because if they’ve done it twice, what’s to say they won’t do it again? What’s to say they won’t do it other cars or what’s to say, what if they get bored with it and they go to my house? It’s scary.”

We have reached out to the South Bend Police Department and while they cannot comment if there has been an uptick in car thefts recently, they are assuring victims that any and all incidents will be investigated.

