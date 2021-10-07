65-million-year-old dinosaur egg now on display at New England shop

CNN - Regional

By KC Downey

Click here for updates on this story

BANGOR, Maine (WMUR) — A dinosaur egg more than 65 million years old is now on display at a shop in Maine.

Bangor’s The Rock and Art Shop features a variety of fossils and pieces of natural history.

The shop got the egg from Mongolia.

The owner isn’t sure if she will keep or sell the egg.

Part of the reason she opened the shop was to give people the chance to see something as unique as the egg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.