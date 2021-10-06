Enforcement order issued after strong odor reported in some Pittsburgh communities

CNN - Regional

By WTAE staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — An enforcement order has been issued to a chemical company after a strong odor was reported in the Pittsburgh area last month, the Allegheny County Health Department said Tuesday.

Police and EMS responded to Neville Chemical Company early on the morning of Sept. 2 following reports of an odor, and the Health Department sent inspectors to investigate the source.

“Neville Chemical Company reported that one of the bottom valves leaked on a heat polymerization still, allowing raw material to enter a resin kettle and release a hydrocarbon mixture into the air,” the Health Department said in a statement.

Neville Chemical was fined $62,075 and must submit a corrective action plan within 60 days, the ACHD said.

The Health Department said the penalty is based on the following violations:

Exceeding emissions limit allowed by the Title V permit for volatile organic compounds, and short-term and long-term hazardous air pollutants. Work practices. Failure to submit breakdown report on time. Failure to determine valve failure in a timely manner. “All breakdowns at a permitted facility must be reported to the Health Department within one hour. In this case, the Health Department received the initial breakdown report 33 hours after the incident,” the ACHD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.