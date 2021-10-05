Firefighters honored at annual awards ceremony in Michigan

CNN - Regional

By MEG MCLEOD, BRIANNA OWCZARZAK

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — The Saginaw Fire Department honored those who came before them and those who continue to serve at its annual awards ceremony on Tuesday.

“It’s a chance to recognize really the best of public service,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.

Kildee presented the 2021 Saginaw Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Award to Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.

“These guys and ladies, they go through rigorous things yearly. They respond to calls all hours of the night. They go to all the training to keep up with. It’s an honor to be recognized with them,” Suchodolski said.

The ceremony was also a chance to honor other firefighters, first responders, and even everyday people who have gone above and beyond over the last year.

Kildee said this awards ceremony is just one example of how Saginaw residents look out for one another.

“It’s really gratifying to see people here care enough about their fellow citizens to put themselves at risk in order to save a life,” Kildee said.

