Exhibit teaches kids about history

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s a new interactive and engaging exhibit in Mobile to help children learn about the city’s history.

On Sunday, the History Museum of Mobile held a grand opening for the Colonial Mobile New exhibits feature Mobile’s colonial history Children’s Discovery Room.

“This discovery room centers around French Colonial Mobile and so, there are all sorts of things that children can do. You can play African drums, dress up in colonial clothing, really just explore, get some small sense of what it would have been like in Colonial Mobile,,” said museum director Meg Fowler.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

