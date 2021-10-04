Artist inspires community to paint welcome mural

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — What started out as a community service project — is actually getting the community involved.

A member of Youth Leadership Mobile” McGill High School senior and artist Sarah Beth Bexley wanted to give back and leave a lasting impression for people visiting the Port City.

“And for my community service project I wanted something that brought the City of Mobile together and showcased how cool our city really is,” said Bexley.

Her idea led to a “Welcome to Mobile Mural” — painted by none other than Mobilians on one of the outside walls at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown.

“I thought it would be a good way to spend our Saturday,” said Hong Nguyen.

After fininshing the Azalea Trail Run — Nguyen — wasn’t the only one who ran over to pick up a paint brush and get to work.

“I think that is a wonderful idea to gather the community towards this mural. It really makes it about Mobile — the hometown,” said Nguyen.

The mural inspired by Disney’s paint by number murals with the artists personal twist.

“For example — I’m a green Azalea Trail Maid and you can see in the ‘B’ there is a big all green Azalea Trail Maid,” explained Bexley.

Little by little and stroke by stroke — the team effort took shape.

“We are going to have a lot of fun… I’m very excited about it,” said Bexley.

And looking at the finished product — all that fun and excitement producing something to smile about.

Again, the mural is behind Moe’s BBQ downtown at Dauphin — facing Scott Street.

