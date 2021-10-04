11-yo killed, 5-yo hurt in shooting

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is currently investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night, Oct. 2, that injured a 5-year-old girl and killed an 11-year-old girl near Sherman and Burleigh.

The Medical Examiner named the 11-year-old victim as Taniyla Parker of Milwaukee.

Police say the shooting occurred around 8:57 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities report that a vehicle approached the car that the two victims were sitting in and opened fire, striking the victims.

Milwaukee police says the family then immediately drove to the Milwaukee Police District 7 Station at 3626 W Fond Du Lac Ave with the injured children.

Police then say that officers at the station conducted first aid on the victims until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and took both victims to an area hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 11-year-old girl, who was in critical condition, later died from her injuries at Children’s Hospital.

The 5-year-old girl remains in stable condition.

A statement regarding the shooting was sent to CBS 58 from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s office Sunday that said the following:

“The Mayor is extremely disturbed by the violence that killed an eleven-year-old and injured a five-year-old. He offers his condolences to the family.”

He anticipates having more to say about the incident tomorrow.”

On Sunday, Oct. 3, honking horns were sounding out in support of activists at Sherman and Burleigh holding signs with a simple message: stop killing our kids.

Community activists said they’re working on patrolling areas where violence is prevalent, but admit they’re still in shock over what happened.

“I just instantly started crying, because I’m a mother,” said Shawana Hughes-Houston, Original Black Panther Party of Milwaukee Member, “And these are little bitty innocent kids barely out of elementary school, walking into the police station with gunshot wounds, because they had been hit with a bullet that wasn’t meant for them.”

Hughes-Houston, community activist Felcia Moora, and Walter Garron, a State Commander with the Brown Berets, were all at Sherman and Burleigh Sunday to speak out against what happened.

“When I saw the lights last night from my window shining off my bedroom wall, I knew something tragic had happened once again in my community,” said Moora.

Moora said these type of tragedies need to be addressed by parents in their homes, and by police, who she believes should increase a patrol presence without harassing the community.

“I’m tired of coming to violence scenes where children or adults have lost their lives in our community,” said Moora.

Director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Arnitta Holliman said they’re working to provide support to the victims.

“We’re concerned about family members, we’re concerned about making sure that folks have the supports that they need,” said Holliman.

Garron said they’re working together to try and address the issue.

“We decided in conjunction both of us, Brown Berets and the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee, to start doing patrols around the North side and Burleigh as well to try and generate some more awareness in our community,” said Garron.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

