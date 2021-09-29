Police: Man still on the run after pushing his girlfriend off hotel balcony, hiding her body

CNN - Regional

By NICOLE SANDERS

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) — St. Louis Police are searching for an Illinois man accused of pushing his girlfriend off a St. Louis hotel balcony in late June.

Cameron Creamer, 29, of Danville, Illinois, was charged with kidnapping and domestic assault. He is currently not in custody as of Wednesday. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to a PC statement, Creamer’s girlfriend was found by emergency crews lying naked in an alley near the 1500 block of South Teresa on June 30. Although she was unable to move, she told paramedics she was pushed off the seventh-floor at a Holiday Inn by her boyfriend and fell to the ground. After the fall, she was allegedly thrown into a car by Creamer and dumped in the alley less than two miles away.

Detectives said the woman begged Creamer to take her to the hospital, but he told her he couldn’t. The impact of the fall broke the woman’s neck, crushed her spine, and caused multiple lacerations to her internal organs.

Her mother identified Creamer as the boyfriend and confirmed they were at a hotel on Wilson Road in the Hill neighborhood. Hotel receipts and Creamer’s credit card confirmed the 29-year-old rented a room from June 29 to June 30 while surveillance footage also captured the pair getting into an elevator.

Weeks later, she told police she went onto the balcony after they got into an argument inside the room. As she had her back turned, police said Creamer pushed her from behind.

Criminal records show Creamer has prior robbery, domestic assault, domestic abuse, and theft convictions in Illinois.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.