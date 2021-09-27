Mural depicting deceased actor overlooks subway entrance

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — It’s a larger-than-life mural for a larger-than-life actor.

A painting depicting a laughing Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, now overlooks a subway entrance in his home borough of Brooklyn.

The mural is on the brick wall of Moe’s Bar and Lounge near the Fulton Street stop in Fort Greene.

It is accompanied by a quote from Williams that says, ‘Do me one favor. Don’t be like me. Be better than me. Stand on these shoulders and take it higher.’

The Medical Examiner announced on Friday that Williams died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

He was 54 years old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.