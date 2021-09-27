Family raises money for adoption with yard sale

CNN - Regional

By Drew Gardner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Fern Creek family got a big boost from the community on their journey to adopt another child. The couple adopted their first child in 2019 and hosted a yard sale after their adoption agency suggested it. It was such a huge success they decided to do it again.

“The yard sale is to help us grow our family,” Chas Johnson said.

After years of trying to have their own child, Chas and Melissa Johnson adopted their daughter Lilah in 2019.

The $30,000 to $50,000 cost that came with the decision to adopt was a challenge, but their agency suggested hosting a yard sale.

“We did this yard sale two years ago, and it was a huge success, and it helped us tremendously,” Chas said.

The response was tremendous then, and it was huge this time around. Not just from those looking to shop but also from those offering their items to sell.

“Honestly, the majority of this stuff was donated from our family and friends and even the community,” said Melissa. “Complete strangers reached out and said I’m moving to so-and-so and getting rid of all my stuff; you’re more than welcome to have it all, and we’re like, ‘OK, great!'”

The couple says the best part of hosting the yard sale has been hearing the stories from other parents who have gone through adoptions and sharing advice with those just starting the process.

Melissa said, “I had a lot of people to rely on and help me through when we were going through our adoption, and I just feel like sharing the experience and helping other people is…great.”

“It’s our calling,” Chas said.

Chas and Melissa said none of it would be possible without the overwhelming support from the community. They plan to pay that generosity forward once the sale is over.

“What we are not able to get rid of or sell for the cause of our adoption our plan is to complete the circle and give it to the next person in need,” Chas said.

