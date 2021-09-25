Police Department K9s assist in a drug bust, leading to arrest in Georgia

CNN - Regional

By LAUREN SENNET

Click here for updates on this story

CONYERS, Georgia (WGCL) — The Conyers Police Department needed to call in the help of their K9s after a traffic stop revealed narcotics.

According to the agency’s social media, a police officer spotted a car without a tag, which prompted the driver to get pulled over.

Police say the driver had an open container of alcohol and multiple pill bottles easily seen.

An assisting police officer, K9 Briscoe, and K9 Wick showed up to help.

We have learned multiple baggies of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and a firearm were found.

During the investigation, police discovered, the driver, a 44-year-old man, is a convicted felon out of Decatur. He is booked at the Rockdale County Jail.

The name of the driver is not released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.