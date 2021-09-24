Boy hurt in lawn mower accident continues to recover, is now able to eat

CNN - Regional

By Mia Villanueva

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Some good news from the family of Alex Hook, the 6-year-old Kenosha County boy who is recovering after being hit by debris from a lawn mower while at recess.

According to his support page on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 23, Hook is able to eat food.

He’s also undergoing daily physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Family says the left side of Hook’s brain now has excess fluid that doesn’t seem to drain. They are waiting to hear from a neurosurgeon on the next steps.

Hook’s family offered their appreciation for the support from the community during his recovery.

