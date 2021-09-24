85-year-old Nashville man not slowing down

CNN - Regional

By Terry Bulger

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Most 85 year olds don’t have a job, but Nashville’s Bill Buffett has two.

Best known for the jazz-related paintings he’s been making for years, but for three days out of the week, it’s more about salami, ham and cheese.

When you love something, why stop? Buffett loves painting and music.

“The tradition New Orleans music jazz, that’s what grabs me,” said Buffett. “It’s the music and the people who make it.”

The instruments are interesting and the faces are fabulous, but for Buffett, it’s the music. He loved the music but could never play it.

“I started painting it 70-some years ago,” said Buffett.

Oh to be a frontman on stage, and now, in a way, he is.

“I’m a frontman at the delicatessen in Kroger,” said Buffett, who spends three days a week slicing provolone in Donelson to help buy paint supplies.

“I like the atmosphere. The customers, they call me Bill. I have a badge that says Mr. Bill on it,” said Buffett.

As far as food.

“Cajun turkey is one of my favorites,” said Buffett.

For a ragin’ Cajun painter, that makes sense.

