3-time cancer survivor sheds light on Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

By Justina Latimer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Murfreesboro mother is sharing her story as part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness month in September.

“Faith has been vital in this journey, no doubt about that,” said Kristen Troutt.

Troutt said in 2017 she started having symptoms like bloating and fatigue over the course of six months.

“I went into surgery knowing that if it was going to be a quick surgery, they would be removing some cysts, but if it were a long surgery, we were probably looking at a cancer diagnosis,” said Troutt.

That day she was diagnosed with Stage 3C ovarian cancer. Her battle continued years later.

Today she can proudly say she won her fight against cancer not once but three times.

“Many of the woman that I have med along this journey has had the same notion that their body was either whispering or screaming something long before their diagnosis,” said Troutt.

According to Dr. Michael Stany, gynecologic oncologist with Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, if you have symptoms, it’s important to stay on top of them because ovarian cancer tends to spread quickly.

“Bloating, your stomach is upset, abdominal pain, if things persist over not just a couple of days, but say a few weeks, that’s when it’s time to start digging into what’s going on there,” said Stany.

As Troutt continues to spread awareness, she has created a nonprofit called Gracewill, giving back to those fighting similar battles.

“It’s not pretty. It’s very messy. It’s really hard on the ones you love and the ones that love your,” said Troutt. “However, even in your darkest moments, there is light.”

