Woman accused of berating, attacking Navy sailor has court case continued

By ROB POLANSKY

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — A woman accused of attacking and insulting a Navy Sailor at a pizza shop in Berlin was scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington, faces assault and breach of peace charges.

She was due in New Britain Superior Court, but had the case continued until Oct. 27.

In video that went viral on social media, Desjardins berated U.S. Navy sailor Sean Nolte Jr. because she thought he was wearing a fake uniform.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 11 at Central Pizza in Berlin.

Nolte identified himself on social media as being the victim in the video.

He wrote that the woman, now identified as Desjardins, didn’t believe his uniform as real and called him a disgrace to the USA. She was seen in the video hitting him with an open hand.

According to police documents, Desjardins told them that she was not in the right frame of mind because of some ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol.

“I am very sorry for my actions and do not believe I was in the right frame of mind,” Desjardins told investigators, according to a warrant.

