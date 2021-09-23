Two teens arrested in connection with string of purse snatchings in Vancouver

CNN - Regional

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of purse snatchings that have occurred in Vancouver, according to police.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Police Department reported that officers have responded to multiple purse snatching reports in the last couple of weeks near the waterfront and parking lots of stores in West Vancouver.

FOX 12 spoke with one woman who said a person grabbed her purse while she was loading groceries into her car at a Fred Meyer last Wednesday. She says the suspect got into the back seat of a red car that was in the spot next to her.

Police in Vancouver is urging people to stay alert after a string of purse snatchings in parking lots.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Southeast Columbia River Drive for a report that a person had grabbed a purse from a chair outside a coffee shop where the victim was sitting. The suspect then got into a vehicle and left the area. Police said the suspect’s description matched that of the previous purse thefts.

A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle was found at East Mill Plain Boulevard and C Street and a traffic stop was conducted. Police said the vehicle was occupied by four 14-year-olds, three boys and one girl.

Based on the investigation and witness statements, two of the teenage boys were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission, and second-degree robbery. Police said charges are being referred on the other two teenagers.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to police.

