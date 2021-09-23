Reports: Multiple people shot at Kroger near Memphis

CNN - Regional

By ALEX HEIDER

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) — At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured after a shooting inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road on Thursday.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooter was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This is the most horrific event in Collierville history,” Lane said during a press conference.

Lane said 12 people were transported to area hospitals and one person may have gone to the hospital on their own.

Collierville is located in eastern Shelby County near the Fayette-Shelby County line. It is about 20 miles southeast of Memphis.

