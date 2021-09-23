Beloved Downtown Phoenix ambassador dies from injuries following crash

CNN - Regional

By ALEXIS CORTEZ

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) — A beloved Downtown Phoenix ambassador who was struck by a drunk driver in August has died.

Hans Alden Hughes was riding his bike home from work around 11 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he was struck by a drunk driver. Hughes was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head, face and chest, and also needed a blood transfusion. Downtown Phoenix officials posted the news on their Twitter page this morning. “Today Downtown lost a superhero. We love you Hans,” read the tweet.

Hughes was a Downtown ambassador for 12 years and was loved by the community. “Literally a gem, a very rare person, a treasure in Phoenix,” said Lauren Potter, a former coworker of Hughes and his good friend.

She used to work with him at Downtown Phoenix, Inc. She says Hughes “eats, sleeps and breathes the city.” “There is no one like him,” said Potter. “In his legacy, we all want to live with that kind of kindness and love.”

Hughes was awake and off the ventilator on Sept. 10, but was left with severe brain damage. The downtown community helped raise over $40,000 to help Hans heal, but sadly he died.

“We love you so much Hans, and we know the entire community does too. As we collectively mourn this loss, please share your memories and stories of Hans in the comments, and we’ll be sure to pass them along to his loved ones,” said Downtown Phoenix on Twitter.

There is a vigil planned for Hughes on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Historic Heritage Square under the Lath Pavilion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.