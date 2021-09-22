Sex offender reaches plea deal after accused of running Las Vegas medical spa without a license

CNN - Regional

By ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — UPDATE: A Las Vegas man accused of illegally running a medical spa without a license reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Christopher Clark pleaded to a misdemeanor business license offense, according to court records. His case was closed as of Sept. 21. Details of the plea deal weren’t immediately known.

Original story: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A Las Vegas man previously convicted of sex crimes is accused of illegally running a medical spa without a license.

Christopher Clark is charged with practicing medicine without a license after his probation officer located him at his business, MagnaSculpt, on Oct. 13, 2020. Clark is a registered sex offender, according to an arrest warrant from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

As part of his probation, police are allowed to search his electronic devices and business. Clark’s probation officer said he found sexual images filmed at the business on one of Clark’s three phones. The business had medical equipment in plain view, police said, and business cards detailed the services offered, according to the arrest warrant. Clark was allegedly advertising services including body sculpting treatments, stretch mark removal, fibro blasting, dry tattoo, microblading, micro needling, scar revision, tattoo removal, face and neck treatments, vampire facelifts, injections and fillers, and hair restoration.

When officers called the Nevada Medical Board, they said Clark did not have a license, the arrest warrant said. In an interview with police, Clark said he did have a business license. A records check showed Clark had a general retail license in Clark County, but was not licensed as a medical provider, nor was his business licensed as a medical facility, the arrest warrant said.

Clark told police he had been doing body sculpting treatments since 2018 at various Clark County locations, the warrant said. Clark admitted that he didn’t have any doctors working at the facility.

Police were able to find the contact information of a patient that allegedly received treatment from Clark. The patient said they met Clark at his business on Oct. 12, 2020 and received a treatment from him after purchasing the services via Groupon.com, the arrest warrant said.

According to court records, Clark’s bail was set at $10,000. His next court hearing was set for Tuesday.

